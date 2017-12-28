Policeman arrested in connection with murder

Observer Report

A policeman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicions that he facilitated the murder of a school principal in Karachi’s Parsi Colony earlier this month.

The victim, Ambreen Fatima, had allegedly been shot dead by her husband, Aliul Hasan, on December 10. The murder had initially been framed as a case of a mugging gone awry.

Police had previously arrested Hasan, his second wife Sahar Shams and his brother-in-law, Balaach. All three had been remanded to police custody for interrogation till December 28.

Police have now added policeman Bilal, who is Sahar Shams’ brother, to the list of people arrested in connection with the murder. The Station House Officer of Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area, where the murder took place, told media that police had also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the crime from Bilal.