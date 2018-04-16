Policeman among two killed over personal enmity

Sanghar

A police officer and another were killed over personal enmity in Sanghar on Sunday, according to the police. A man was riding on a motorcycle with his uncle when unidentified men opened fire on them ins Goth Daleel Shar area of Sanghar. The police and rescue teams reached the sites and the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

The deceased belong to Jatoi caste, the police said, adding that the men were killed over personal enmity. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. The police assured that the suspects will be arrested soon.

On November 27, 2017, five people were killed in a shooting incident in Lakki Marwat, with police saying the incident was a result of personal enmity. The incident took place in Bakhmal Ahmed Zai area of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when a group of men opened fire on a car of members from a rival group inside.—APP