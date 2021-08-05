Police Yome Shuahada’s observed

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

A colorful and impressive ceremony of Abbottabad police was held like other parts of the KP in connection with “Yome-e-Shuahada “ at district council hall Abbottabad which was largely attended by the high ranking police officers, families of the police force, the Shuahada’s, the ghazi’s and notables of the area and retired police officers.

DIG Hazara MirVas, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mehsud, Local MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon were also present among the guest. On arrival DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi received them. Later shields and gifts were distributed among the families of Shuahadas.