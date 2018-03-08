Police welfare driving schools being launched

Staff Reporter

Police welfare driving schools are being launched under the supervision of Punjab traffic police for providing standard and international level driving training to public.

DIG Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Farooq Mazhar on Wednesday while giving details about the said project, he said that driving training schools were already functional in twelve districts of the province.

However, in the light of directions of IG Punjab driving training schools in each district of the province are being launched where driving training would be imparted to people.

Furthermore, before acquisition of driving license, a two week short course with four weeks long course will be held. In this regard, a comprehensive SOP and syllabus of driving courses from Punjab headquarters have been sent to all districts of Punjab so that in the light of these instructions police welfare schools should be started very soon in remaining other districts of the province.

He said that approval of establishment of the said schools had been sanctioned by Inspector General of Police Punjab and the strength of schools would also be increased in future as well.