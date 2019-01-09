Police warn people to remain cautious against impersonators

Islamabad Police have warned the citizens to remain careful against impersonators who may enter their homes after portraying themselves as representatives of a water or electric companies to install free of cost shower caps or energy savers.

In an advisory message here on Wednesday, the police said there have been reports about entrance of three or four persons in the houses, impersonating themselves as representatives from water or electric company to install shower caps or energy-saving electric bulbs for free as part of government lay-down programme.

They have been found involved in ransacking houses at gun point so the citizens should remain alert from such elements. Police said that they are dacoits or robbers and citizens may aware persons in their social contacts about such fraudsters.

It has also been also appealed to keep the doors of house locked at all times and do not allow any strangers to enter the homes.—APP

