Police warn of action against fake news peddlers

The city police have announced that action will be taken against those who forward fake news on social media without verification of the information being propagated. Users will now have to be careful when forwarding any news on social media or other platforms. According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, reports of a woman’s rape and physical abuse in Karachi’s Malir area were spread, which were denied by the Malir Police. He said that if any person or group is found to be involved in spreading misinformation or false news, the matter will be referred to Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to the statement, if any such person or group is found to be involved in disseminating falsehoods about any institution, personality or sensitive issue, strict legal action will be taken against them. It also urged the citizens to be more responsible and only share information after verifying its validity.