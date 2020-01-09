Police violently end student protest in New Delhi

New Delhi

Police chased and stuck protesting students with batons after they marched through India’s capital on Thursday to demand the resignation of a university official following an attack at their school by masked assailants.

About 1,000 students and faculty from Jawarhalal Nehru University marched to a government office to demand the resignation of the school’s vice chancellor, who some accuse of allowing the assailants armed with hammers, shovels and other weapons to ransack a university dorm and beat up students on Sunday.

Dorm residents said the attack lasted two hours, and that neither the guards who live in the building nor any other security came to their aid. More than 20 people were injured.—AP