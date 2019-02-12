Police vigilant to control crime: Amjad

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi Tuesday said that police was vigilant to combat crimes and protect lives and properties of the citizens. He stated this while addressing a Passing out Parade of 1018 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) at Police Training School Rawat.

In order to promote professional skills of the police personnel, they were being equipped with latest training, he added. The IG said that in the present age where criminals had find out new methods of criminal activities, it is imperative that standard of police training would also be improved in accordance with the requirements.

He said police force had rendered great services for maintenance of peace and police officers and officials had martyred their lives in discharging their professional responsibilities.

They were trying to dispel the negative impression of police by inculcating high moral values and sense of responsibility among police force, he said adding, those who had been recruited are lucky because they had been entrusted responsibility to safeguard the lives and properties of people. Amjad Javed Saleemi said that latest weapons had been provided to police to enable them to foil the attempts of anti state elements.

He said that crime rate is increasing due to unemployment and poverty. He said that police force had been made service-oriented police by imparting them training of security intelligence, crime central investigation and other similar disciplines. He said more police stations would be set up in Rawalpindi to curb the crime from the city. The culprits involved in the assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq would be brought to justice, he added. IG made it clear that justice would be done in the Sahiwal tragedy at all costs.

Additional Inspector General Tariq Yaseen, Principal of Training School Rawat SP Ibrar Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

