Police vigilant to combat crimes

Rawalpindi

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Capt® Dost Muhammad said police were vigilant to combat crimes and the crime fighting would continue till its elimination. Talking to APP, he said that major operations were conducted to arrest the hardcore criminals in Potohar Division.

Giving the details, he said that five dacoits gangs were arrested involved in murders, street crimes, drug pushers, house robberies and in heinous crimes for the last month. He informed that eight cases of murders were reported and the culprits behind the crime were arrested and under investigation.

He revealed that 13 cases of house robberies were lodged and police recovered five vehicles, 11 motorbikes, eight rifles, a pistol and 63 rounds besides cash amounting Rs 1,50,000 from their possession. He said that police registered 120 cases on the violation of aerial firing, adding that 95 cases were registered against drug pushers.

He said that five kilo gram charas was recovered from a house deals in drugs. He informed that 245 cases were registered against kite flying and said that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ishaq Jahangir kite flying laws being implemented. SP said that it is the responsibility of police to protect the properties and lives of the public.—APP

