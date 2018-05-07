Police vehicle deliberately crushes youth to death

Srinagar

The police vehicle has ‘deliberately’ crushed a youth to death following protesters in Srinagar city tried to march towards Chattabal area in order to help the freedom fighters trapped in an encounter. The video of the incident despite the internet blockage by the government went viral with netizens terming it as ‘cold-blooded murder’.

An eyewitness told media soon after the news of encounter between freedom fighters and government forces came into light hundreds of people from adjoing areas tried to march to the gunbattled site and chanted pro-freedom slogans “Go India, Go Back” and “We want freedom.”

“At Safa Kadal area of Srinagar a few miles away from the encounter site two police vehicles tried to stop the group of youth which resulted in clashes between youth and police as such one youth identified Adil Ahmad Yadoo came under a police vehicle (Police Bunker) and died on spot.”

“The driver of the vehicle could have saved the youth but he deliberately crushed him to death, reflecting the aggressive and anti-people approach of Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

Meanwhile, video of the whole incident was captured by the eyewitness which later went viral on social networking sites despite internet blockage by the government. The Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was among first netizens who post the video on his twitter handle and termed it as ‘murder.’

The CRPF was quick to issue a statement saying the youth was not hit by the CRPF vehicle. On the other hand Police called the incident a “road accident” and said they were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, MLA Langate Sheikh Abdul Rasheed commenting over the incident said “While the goons of Hindu Ekta Manch pelted stones at police and Minister’s cavalcade at Kootah Mode in Kuthua, an innocent unarmed 18-year-old youth Aadil Ahmad was crushed to death by a Vehicle of J&K Police at Cement bridge In Srinagar. State police Chief must answer if his forces have been feeling proud and honor in using pallets and bullets on alleged stone pelters in Kashmir, why couldn’t the same police do anything when Minister was today hackled and attacked.—OK