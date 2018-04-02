Police van attacked

A cop was injured when culprits attacked police van during a raid here on Sunday.

The police launched operation for arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) in Lehtrar Bala area of Kotli Sattian, district Rawalpindi.

The culprits taking shelter in the area opened fire at police van injuring a cop identified as Tariq driving the van and escaped. The injured cop was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.—INP

