Police utilising IT to improve law & order situation

Salim Ahmed

Acting IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi Thursday said that police are utilising information technology efficiently to improve law and order.

He expressed these views while addressing to 14-member delegation of the 45th common training programme of Civil Services Academy at Central Police Office here.

He said that with completion of IC3 project smart policing of street crimes, investigation, traffic management and other big challenges were being resolved through IT.

He said that the process of modernizing the police work was going on for complete transfer of system to information technology and after front desk, public service centres were being completed in all districts of Punjab so that public might get benefit from facilities of Police character certificate, FIR copy, driving licence and registration of property renting under one-roof.

He said that highly educated youngsters were becoming the part of department through the Public Service Commission to the system while a comprehensive refresher courses had been launched to enhance efficiency of the force.

Amjad Javed Saleemi told the delegation that cooperation and patronage of the Punjab government had been acquired for completion of safe city project and after Lahore, the IC3 had been started in five big districts.

On this occasion SSP investigation Waqas Nazeer told the participants while replying to their queries that Punjab police had been upgraded by establishing Dolphins Force, Special Protection Unit, Anti Right Force and Special Operations Unit in order to cope with issues of modern age.

Ex Addl IG Punjab Sarmad Saeed Khan, SSP Investigation Waqas Nasir and PSO to IG Punjab Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj were also present.