Police use batons, tear gas shells to foil Muharram procession in Srinagar

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday used force on Shia mourners to prevent them from taking out a Muharram procession in “violation of prohibitory orders in force in the summer capital city.”

Carrying religious banners and shouting pro-Islam slogans, the mourners tried to march towards the city centre were administration had imposed restrictions. An eye witness said scores of mourners took out a march from Dalgate area of Srinagar and proceeded towards the city center. However, when the procession reached Dalgate Chowk police intercepted the mourners and asked to them to retreat.

As the mourners offered stiff resistance and tried to break the cordon, police resorted to baton charge and fired numerous tear gas shells to disperse them. However, a large number of mourners were able to proceed towards Lal Chowk where police swung into action and again fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Several mourners broke the police cordon near MA Road also and proceeded towards Shaheed Gunj. Earlier today, police also detained scores of Shia mourners to prevent them to take Muharram procession in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Authorities on Tuesday had already ordered restrictions in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma, and Kral Khud police stations.

As the mourners tried to take out a procession from Batamaloo area of the city a large posse of police intercepted them near Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters and bundled them in police vans.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp