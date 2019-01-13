Police unravel ‘mystery’ of nurse’s abduction

Police have unraveled the ‘mystery’ of abduction of a nurse from Karachi as it has turned out that the female nurse had escorted with a man and solemnised a free-will marriage in Multan.

According to details of the case registered at Sachal police station in district Malir on January 4, the female nurse Khushbakht went to the hospital but did not return home.

Upon which, the senior superintendent police Malir constituted police teams for locating the girl. The Sindh Police in a Facebook post has said that following strenuous effort and interrogation the police had succeeded in resolving the mystery of Khushbakht’s kidnapping.

“The girl told her family that she was going to work, but she went to Qurban and they both travelled to Multan, where they performed marriage in a court, then they went to Muzaffargarh,” the post read.

Police said the nurse told that she had wedded Qurban for she loved him and she was happy and satisfied with her life. “Nobody has abducted or pressurised me. I have got hitched with Qurban of freewill,” she said.

Sindh Police Inspector General Dr Kaleem Imam appreciated the SSP Malir and his team for their efforts in resolving the matter.—NNI

