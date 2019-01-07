Police training course for investigation officials

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Police has launched training course for its investigation officials on Monday to present a case effectively with substantial evidence before courts.

The department has taken the decision after release of several accused of terrorism, targeted killings and heinous crimes by courts due to incomplete evidence.

A very high rate of release of accused by the courts in terrorism and other heinous crimes has been witnessed due to loopholes in police investigation, sources said.

The Prosecutor General of Sindh Police will impart training to the police officials to ensure proper investigation of a case, police sources said.

The training session will be held on each Saturday and will be attended by the two officers from each unit of the Karachi Police Range, department officials said.It is to mention here that the courts have criticized the police department scores of times for their failure to provide incriminating evidence during the hearing of a case resulting in acquittal of several accused.

Karachi’s police chief Dr. Amir Shaikh in his address to senior police officials in a meeting at the Garden Police Headquarters in September last year said, he heard complaints of the investigation officers.

