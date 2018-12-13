Police training centre has shooting simulator

Staff Reporter

US Consul General JoAnne Wagner, Sindh Works and Services Minister Nasir Hus-sain Shah and provincial po-lice chief Dr Kaleem Imam on Wednesday inaugurated a shooting simulator system installed at the Saeedabad Police Training Centre in Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Wagner said the US was supporting Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and would “continue to co-operate for the creation of a democratic and peaceful at-mosphere”.

The US diplomat said that it was the “quick response” of Sindh police helped foil the terrorist attack on the Chi-nese consulate in Karachi last month.

Provincial minister Nasir Shah gave Sindh police the credit for maintaining law and order in the province and advocated that the provincial government should “increase the budget of police and en-hance its capability through the provision of modern equipment”.

Also speaking at the cere-mony, the Sindh IG said that the newly installed simulator will “help improve the firing capabilities of the trainees”.

Moreover, he requested the general public to highlight the weaknesses of the police department.

Share on: WhatsApp