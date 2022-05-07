Police trace owner of car involved in Gill M2 crash

The police have traced and taken the owner of the vehicle, involved in a collision with Shehbaz Gill’s vehicle on the M2, into custody.

The vehicle owner, Nazir, has been identified as a resident of Muridke. The former special assistant to the prime minister was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad with three others when his car was hit from behind near Khanqah Dogran. The driver lost control of the car and it overturned. The occupants suffered minor injuries.

While giving a statement to the police, Nazir said that he had rented the vehicle to a person named Wajahat Ali, who was involved in an accident while going to Islamabad with his family.

When questioned by the police, Ali claimed he had stopped at the scene of the accident, but later left the scene after he saw Gill emerging from the car.

The police said that the evidence from the probe suggested that the car crash happened due to the negligence of the driver and there was no deliberate attempt to harm the former aide.

Ali has been handed over to Hafizabad police for further investigation as the area of ??the accident falls under their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court conducted hearing on the blasphemy case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill over the Masjid-al-Nabwi incident, on Friday.

Shahbaz Gill’s bail has been extended till May 9 as his car met an accident a day earlier when he was on his way to Islamabad for the hearing of this case.

The former special assistant to the prime minister said that it is on record when the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that PTI should be crushed. I do not know whether I will be alive till the next hearing or not, Shahbaz Gill also said.

The Chief Justice of IHC remarked that if there is no constitution or rule of law and no respect for the institutions then there will only be chaos, even if everything is based on political rhetoric then there will be chaos in the country, Chief Justice further remarked.

The Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah also said that the political leaders play a huge role in shaping the public opinion. He further questioned that won’t there be a different attitude when the decisions of the judiciary is in favour of the political leaders.