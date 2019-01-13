Police to launch ‘anti-begging’ campaign

To combat the menace of begging mafia in capital city, Islamabad Police have decided to launch an immediate crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in city. Announcing the anti-begging campaign , Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Bushra Rao talking to private news channel said, special teams have been constituted to control the begging practice regularly, adding that strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the cruel profession.

Police have set up a mobile team which would keep an eye on beggars at traffic signals, mosques, bazaars and other crowded areas. No time frame has been fixed for the drive which would continue as long as necessary, she said.

Begging has turned into an organized business in city with mafia controlling key locations where they deploy their own lackeys or lease out ground to others on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, she said. Assistant said that they have recommended some necessary steps for beggars’ rehabilitation including the provision of shelters and security for them.

She said that city police was conducting a survey to identify such adults or groups who employed child beggars. Begging is so common in all major cities and beggars are found at each roundabout, on the pavement, in front of the mosque and the main roads asking for alms. It has become a profession with a larger industry. Begging prevails also because of our social configuration, she added. This crackdown against the professional alm-seekers will continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business, she mentioned.—APP

