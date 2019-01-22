Police to get small weapons

Additional Inspector General Police Dr Amir Shaikh on Tuesday said big weapons were being withdrawn and small weapons being handed over to police officials in Karachi.

The Karachi police chief said this while giving a number of instructions to the squad duty in-charges of the metropolis police.

“Hooter or police siren should not be used while performing squad duty. Neither policemen should use any disrespecting gesture to citizens, nor stand on mobile van’s footboard,” he said adding that weapons should not be displayed while on duty. Dr Amir Shaikh directed police officials to keep big weapons along small ones while performing duty on mobile van.

“The process of replacing big weapons with small ones is afoot,” he said ordering to issue van drivers and squad duty in-charges weapons as well.

He said police officers and officials were being given training to perform duties professionally.

“Those performing squad duties should take care of police department’s dignity.—INP

