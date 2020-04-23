Police to ensure security during Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ramazan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector of the city.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to finalize the overall security arrangements during Ramazan. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DG Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, AIG Establishment, AIG Special Branch, AIG Operations, all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Additional SP, Zonal SPs and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would monitor the overall security arrangements in the city and safe city project would also assist to keep a vigilant eye and ensure effective policing.

He said that all other divisions would fully coordinate with the Operation Division and additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

Islamabad police chief hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they are doing the same in fight against coronavirus. He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) of police station would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs. Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the worship places.

Zonal SPs would conduct meetings with administration of mosques as well as Imambargahs and also with religious scholars to taken them on-board about security measures.

The IGP said that private security guards hired for the assistance of police should be also briefed about security measures. He said that police officials along with local administration should take review of all precautionary measures being adopted at mosques, imambargahs and markets to remain safe from coronavirus.

Islamabad police chief said that it would be a great challenge for the force to check spread of coronavirus as per guidelines of the government and to curb crime along with.

The IGP also directed to ensure all measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He also directed for strict checking at police pickets and effective action against criminal elements including proclaimed offenders, car thieves, wine sellers and land mafia.

He said that patrolling staff of Rescue 15, falcon and commando vehicles, Eagle squad and vehicles of police stations should present around mosques.