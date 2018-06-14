Police to distribute suits, cheques on Eidi

Staff Reporter

Sindh Police Welfare Branch is released over Rs 7.53 million cheques in terms of Eidi and over Rs 4.53 million in terms of ladies and gents suits for the legal heirs of martyrs of

Sindh Police.

AIG Welfare Sindh Capt (retd) Ghulam Azfar Mehesar has handed over the cheques of Rs 5000 each along with four ladies and gents suits for each family of martyrs to concerned Additional IGs and DIGs of the respective Range and Unit, said a statement on Wednesday.

The IGP Sindh has directed that the concerned DSPs and SPs to personally visit the houses of heirs of martyrs of Sindh police to distribute the cheques of Eidi and suits.

The cheques to the legal heirs of martyrs have been issued in light of the decisions made in the 6th meeting of Sindh Police Welfare Board which was chaired by Inspector General of Sindh Police on May 28.