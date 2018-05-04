Police to conduct drug test of students

Islamabad Police along with assistance of teachers will conduct drug test of those students suspected of using narcotics so that their future could be secured through timely examination. It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri while addressing the seminar here at Post Graduate College for Commerce H-8/4 having main theme to check use of narcotics and child abuse.

Director Federal Directorate of Education Ambar Sultana, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mushtaq Ahmed, Principals and Professors of various colleges of Islamabad, members from Capital Administration and Development Division, officials from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and number of students were present on the occasion.

The IGP said that some students use narcotics and their elders come to know very late about it and as a result they become addict. To get rid of this evil, he said timely drug test of students will be ensured to help them rehabilitate from this bad habit. Temuri said that Islamabad police have started campaign in educational institutions to create awareness among students against child abuse and use of narcotics.

The teams of Islamabad police are delivering lectures in this regard at educational institutions, he added. The IGP thanked the Director General Federal Directorate of Education Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi who cooperated a lot to get rid of this evil. Islamabad police are committed to root out menace of drug use from educational institutions to protect next generation, he added.—APP

