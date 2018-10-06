Police to apprehend criminals thru CRVS

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has devised a systematic and professional approach to apprehend criminals through introduction of Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS).

According to a press release issued here Friday, the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsood after assuming the charge of his office has taken effective steps for ensuring smart and E-policing.

The Criminal Record Verification system has enhanced the efficiency of police leading to better interrogation and investigation. Under the system, computerized data about all criminals has been provided to police stations which is available through simple Criminal Record Verification (CRVS).

Moreover, the record of the proclaimed offenders is available on phone through an SIM service to all police stations, check posts and snap checking points.

Share on: WhatsApp