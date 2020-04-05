Police tighten the noose around lockdown offenders

The Punjab government has decided to deal strictly with the violators of provision of lockdown in the provincial metropolis.

According to media reports, all the entry and exit points of the city have been sealed. The decision has been taken to obtain better results from the ongoing lockdown to deal with novel coronavirus.

Pakistani authorities on Friday have reported 37 deaths in the country from novel coronavirus while the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 2547.

According to details, 977 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 175 in Balochistan, 68 in Islamabad and 11 in Azad Kashmir. So far, 126 patients have recovered in the country while 10 are in critical condition.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, police teams in all districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of hoarding act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved. Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

According to the details, the previous day, police teams established 1371 pickets where 6101 vehicles and 15098 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 29723 checked citizens 17957 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 1296 citizens, 658 accused have been arrested whereas 217 citizens have taken bails.

Collectively, 395 FIRs have been registered in which 827 accused have been nominated whereas actions have been taken against 79 shops and 08 restaurants. Likewise during last 24 hours, 12 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 20 accused in this regard. 06 accused have been arrested against violation of hoarding act whereas 06 accused have been released on bail.

Likewise, in 19 days, 8417 FIRs have been registered under section 144 and 14298 accused have been arrested, 193599 citizens have been given warning, security bonds have been taken from 13052 citizens whereas 8246 citizens have been released on bail.

IG Shoaib Dastgir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.