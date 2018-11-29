Police tighten security of Chinese embassy

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday said security of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has been enhanced along with extra deployment of policemen and strict patrolling around it. He said this during a meeting with Chinese police attaché and police councilor.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman were also present on this occasion. The IGP Islamabad said security at Chinese Embassy has been enhanced after incident in Karachi. Extra deployment of policemen has been made there and patrolling has also been enhanced around the embassy, he added.

Earlier, DIG (Security) and SSP (Security) visited the Chinese Embassy and discussed security issues with Chinese police attaché. The IGP said Islamabad police will take effective security arrangements for Chinese diplomats.

The Chinese police councilor thanked the IGP Islamabad for taking effective security measures and expressed satisfaction over them. The IGP also presented the shield to Chinese police councilor.

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar Wednesday met with Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Union Councils of Islamabad and assured them to resolve public issues on priority.—APP

