Police: The man who smashed open an airplane’s emergency escape may have been suicidal

According to South Korean police, a passenger who risked the lives of over 200 passengers and staff members by activating an emergency exit midflight said that he was out of breath and couldn’t wait to leave the aircraft.

According to the Guardian, citing Yonhap News Agency, an Asiana Airlines domestic flight with nearly 200 passengers on board narrowly avoided disaster minutes before landing at Daegu international airport, roughly 150 miles south-east of Seoul.

He also admitted to being anxious after recently losing his work, and it was believed that he had attempted to injure himself and others in a fit of wrath.

When the aircraft was around 700 feet (213 metres) above the earth, the man opened the door.

Nine passengers had breathing problems and were taken to the hospital. After roughly two hours, all were released from the hospital, according to a fire department representative.

After the inquiry is over, police want to take the man into custody, according to Yonhap.

A Daegu police investigator said, “He felt the flight was taking longer than it should have and felt suffocated inside the cabin.”

He was eager to leave.

The passenger could spend up to 10 years in prison for breaking aviation safety regulations, according to the media.

According to the transport ministry, 12 passengers were transported to the hospital after having breathing problems, but no serious injuries or damage were reported.

A 44-year-old passenger described the chaotic situation as “it was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board.”

“I believed the plane was exploding. I believed that this was how I would pass away.

According to a representative of the transport ministry, this was “the first such incident” in the history of Korean aviation.

According to experts, South Korea’s aviation sector has a strong safety record.