Police taking bribe

I have seen many times that police take bribe from every hawker/stall/cart between 8 PM and 10 PM in Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-14 Karachi. These hawkers have established their small businesses at footpaths. They pay at least 20 rupees on a daily basis to local police. Further Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) also take bribe (unofficial fees?) on a daily basis. Around 5000 to 6000 hawkers pay bribe regularly.

One vegetable and fruit seller was crying and told that sometimes police take bribe and also take away fruit and vegetable. If we ask them that we have already greased their palms, they threaten to destroy the stalls.

These hawkers complained to Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and brought this kind of excess in his notice. The CM designated an inspection team to investigate and resolve their problems immediately, but nothing tangible has come out of this. Could we expect for a benevolent action on the part of the authorities?

TALHA PASHA

Karachi

Related