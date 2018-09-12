Police take stringent measures to ensure peace in Muharram

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have taken stringent measures to ensure foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram. The police have declared five districts including Kohat, Hangu, DIKhan, Tank and Peshawar, the most sensitive while Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra have been put in sensitive category. There are a total of 266 Imam Bargahs in the province from which 460 processions of mourners would be carried out. In Peshawar, 118 processions would be carried out from 71 Imam Bargahs and 314 gatherings would be held in the city. In Hangu, 28 processions would be carried out from 28 Imam Bargahs and 504 gatherings would be held.

Similarly, in D.I Khan, 194 processions would be carried out from 69 Imam Bargahs and 642 gatherings would be held. As many as 37 processions would be carried out in Tank from 9 Imam Bargahs and 90 gatherings would be held. In Kohat, 12 Muharram processions would be carried out from 51 Imam Bargahs and 510 gatherings would be held.

Personnel of District Police, Frontier Reserved Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Special Police Force and Ex-servicemen would be deputed all over the province for security during the holy month. In provincial metropolis, 32,782 personnel of law enforcement agencies would be deputed, while 3118 in Hangu, 6566 in DIKhan, 2660 in Kohat, 1624 in Tank, 855 in Haripur, 700 in Abbottabad, 899 in Mansehra, 942 in Mardan, 956 in Nowshera.