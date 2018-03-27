Police take custody of most wanted suspect Raees ‘Mama’

KARACHI : Korangi police took custody of most wanted suspect Raeesuddin alias ‘Mama’ at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the suspect, a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Korangi, was wanted in multiple murders, extortion, and China cutting cases. Raees is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three police personnel dead and 27 injured.

Raees was arrested by the Interpol in Malaysia in January this year after his red warrant was issued and on his returned the police arrested him at Airport, sources said

His name had been included in Exit Control List on the request of intelligence agencies in 2015, investigative sources added.

The arrested suspect is also said to be the front man of Hammad Siddiqui the primary accused in the Baldia Town incident.

Raees allegedly played an important role in sectarian and ethnic target killings. He is also accused of earning millions of rupees through China cutting in Bagh-e-Korangi in Mehran Town.

According to information received by investigative sources, the suspect was also involved in the targeted killing of workers of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H). Raees was also allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Mullah Rajoo, the Shershah commander of the infamous Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch.

