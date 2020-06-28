Police submits report in court, trashes Ritchie’s allegations against Rehman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Police today on Saturday submitted its final report duly signed by three officers in competent court wherein Senator A. Rehman Malik has been vindicated from the allegations levelled by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

Earlier Islamabad Police has rejected Cynthia Dawn Ritchie application to register FIR against Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator A. Rehman Malik and other unknown workers of Pakistan Peoples Party. Police in its investigation report on the complaint of US citizen Ms Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has termed her allegations against Senator A. Rehman Malik as suspicious, unsubstantiated and inadequate for registering an FIR as police found no truth. The lady appeared in the police station and was cross questioned by the team of police officers and she failed to give any evidence in support of her false claims which were aimed at to harm his reputation. In police report, Senator A. Rehman Malik comes out clean as the lady failed to prove her false and baseless allegation. Police report which was submitted to IHC states “In her petition, the petitioner has alleged that she has been receiving threats calls from PPP workers but neither could she provide the phone numbers nor the time of threat has been mentioned and also neither the names of the callers have been written and nor the nature of threat has been stated and she has leveled allegations against without any evidence. It is pertinent to mention that majority of public feels that Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has levelled abruptly false allegations against Senator A. Rehman Malik when he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior took suo motu on her derogatory and highly defamatory tweet against Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

The police investigation categorically stated that in the last paragraph of the petition, it is alleged that she was raped in 2011 but on checking the records it was found that the said person neither had reported such incident to this police station or any at that time nor any complaint was received or filed from the concerned US embassy. It further stated that neither any report was lodged with the police station nor any written or verbal complaint was ever lodged on any other forum regarding rape.

Police elaborates that allegations such as rape require medical evidence, but she has not approached any police station for medical application at the time of this alleged allegation. The report says that she could not provide any medical certificate / MLR with complaint to police and the contents of the application are found to be unsubstantiated and no FIR in this regard could be registered on her complaint and there is nothing substantial and no evidence of alleged rape against Rehman Malik.

After the police very clearly report, the position of Senator Rehman Malik in this case stands vindicated and finally truth prevails.