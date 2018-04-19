Police striving to ensure protection of citizens

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri Wednesday said that ‘community policing’ was the effective way of policing for community welfare in current era while Capital Police force is striving hard to ensure protection of life, property and convenience of the citizens. He was chairing a meeting of members of all Conciliatory Committees of Police Stations and Human Rights Officers.

He said that ‘community policing’ was the efficient way which was being followed by the entire world. He said that developed countries had promoted community policing because police department could not perform without public cooperation.

He said that complete scrutiny had been made while electing the members of conciliatory committees, adding they were working side by side with police after pending their private tasks. He urged the members of conciliatory committees to work for the welfare of the masses by putting aside their political affiliations.

He said that no worker of any political party was included in such committees. The IGP said that police stations in Islamabad were being converted into model police stations while those declared earlier as model police stations were rendering complete services under one roof with focus on community policing.

The IGP said that the results of community policing was being transmitted to public and more efforts would be made to improve it.—APP

