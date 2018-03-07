Police stations to have women friendly desks: Nuzhat

Staff Reporter

The Women Development Department, Government of Sindh and Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, visited the Central Jail Karachi on the occasion of the International Women Day here Tuesday.

Irum Khalid (Special Assistant to CM Sindh for WDD) and Nuzhat Shirin (Chairperson SCSW) with MNAS and MPAS celebrated the day with women prisoners and children. Additional Secretary Women Development Ms .Abida Lodhi, Director Women Develop-ment Ms Mussarat Jabeen, members SCSW and media representa-tives were also present on the occasion.

The Jail Superintendent informed the delegation that 135 women prisoners were present in the Jail. Ms. Nuzhat Shirin said the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) has established as an independent entity under the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Act -2015 for promotion of social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of “Islamic Re-public of Pakistan” 1973 and in accordance with international declara-tions, conventions, treaties, covenants and agreement relating to Women, including the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

She said the Commission will form a strong network with police offi-cers in police stations for combat Gender Base Violence (GBV) to First Investigation Report (FIR) will be launched immediately if the case will be reported. The Commission will make Women Friendly Desks in all the police stations in Sindh, she added.

Irum Khalid said the Women Development Department had prepared women friendly laws for providing protection in Sindh Domestic Vio-lence Act (2013), Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act (2013), and im-plementation of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Work Place Act (2010). The WDD has also provided Legal assistance to women prisoners in all the Jails of Sindh through the Legal Aid Committee. During the visit women prisoners shared their problems and grievances with the Chairperson SCSW and the Minister WDD. On this occasion Ms. Irum Khalid (Special Assistant to C.M Sindh for WDD) and Ms.Nuzhat Shirin (Chairperson SCSW) distributed gifts and sweets among women prisoners and children.