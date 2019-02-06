Police stations in dilapidated condition

Rawalpindi

Superintendent of Police Rawal Town Tahir Maqsood Wednesday said that steps are being taken to establish new police stations and to renovate the dilapidated buildings of police stations.

Talking to APP, he admitted that most of the buildings of police stations look worn out including Police Station Rata Amral, Chuntra, Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, Murree and Gujar Khan. He informed that letters have been sent for approval to renovate the buildings hangs skeleton. He further said that a meeting was held for the construction of new building of police station Pirwadhai. He said that soon the construction work would be started.—APP

