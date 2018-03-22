Police station where Rao Anwar was kept turns into small fortress

Zubair Qureshi

Secretariat Police Station on Wednesday was literally turned into a fortress when former Malir SSP Rao Anwar who is facing charges of extrajudicial murder, particularly of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud was brought to the police station after his arrest from the Supreme Court.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, police sources told that fugitive Rao Anwar was immediately brought to the Police Station Secretariat where he was kept for a few hours before his final departure for Karachi.

His movements were strictly monitored and it was made sure that he has little access to any police officer of Islamabad, they further said. They further said Rao Anwar looked calm during his brief time at the police station and he was served with food from a local star hotel. However, Rao Anwar did not eat much, they further revealed.

The double road in front of the Secretariat Police was out of bounds for traffic of all kinds and even police personnel, except a few, were not allowed inside the police station.

The high profile fugitive who is at large for almost three months, he was last seen on January 23, 2018 while attempting to flee Islamabad airport. Since then, Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had repeatedly given warnings as well as assurances to the ‘encounter specialist’ to appear before the court and surrender himself. The moment finally arrived here on Wednesday when he was arrested and kept at Police Station for a few hours. By the filing of this report, Rao Anwar was reportedly at the Benazir Bhutto Airport where preparations were underway to take him to Karachi in accordance with the apex court’s orders for a fresh probe into Naqeeb Ullah’s murder case.