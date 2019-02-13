Police special crackdown on kite sellers, many arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in crackdown against kite sellers and persons flying kites arrested 114 and seized 30,500 with 451 kite flying string rolls from the possession of the accused. According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, police, on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 114 violators of the ban on kite flying.

He informed that a special operation was launched in January and 94 cases had been registered against the violators as the city police officer took serious notice of the violations and directed the police to take action without discrimination.

He said the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the law of ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ban on kite flying and use of metallic strings is openly being violated in the city and cantonment areas. The residents of the city have expressed concern over kite-flying and use of metallic strings for the purpose. Kite-flying continued in various areas of the city, including Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Seydan, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Masrial and several other areas.—APP

