Police special committees will resolve business community issues: IGP

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Capital Police will constitute special committees to address the problems of business community on immediate basis and ensure effective security in the markets. This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here Saturday.

The IGP was addressing the business community that had hosted a reception for him. President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal while welcoming the police chief highlighted various police related issues the business community is facing.

He said that Chamber’s representatives should be included in Police Reconciliation Committees to resolve issues with joint efforts. He said before taking action against any traders, police should take concerned market association on board to resolve out of court issues. While responding to Moughal’s address, the IGP agreed to constitute various committees to resolve their key issues. DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and other officials including SSPs and SPs were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said the committees would be comprised of the representatives of police and business community and would work in cooperation with market associations to resolve highlighted issues of trade and industry. He said these committees would work on various issues including installation of security cameras in markets, drugs control in Islamabad and resolution of community issues.

ICCI representatives would be included in the Reconciliation Committees of Police Stations. He said Blue Area would be taken as a pilot project by Committees and this model would be replicated in other markets as well. The IGP said that Islamabad Police was facing financial constraints and business community should arrange security cameras while police would identify spots to install cameras in markets.

He said that control rooms should be setup in concerned markets manned by the representatives of traders. He said these control rooms should be linked up with central surveillance system of Islamabad Police that would help in controlling crimes in markets and the city. In cooperation with ICCI and industrial areas representatives, the IGP said that Islamabad Police would issue ID cards to industrial labor that would help in improving security situation. He said that cases of 489-F (PPC section dealing with issuance of of fake cheques to defraud customers) was a major issue for Islamabad Police and ICCI should cooperate in resolving such cases.

