Police solve blind murder cases

The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police has resolved mystery of two blind murders cases. Islamabad Koral police arrested a woman who killed her husband Danish Anthony along with a male friend while in the other case Shahzad Twon police station had arrested killers of Muhammad Naveed. His wife and real brother had killed him and threw his body in adjoining storm-water nullah.

Danish Anthony, father of three kids, was shot dead by unknown persons and police registered a case on a statement of wife of the deceased. SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had given a task to SP Rural Omar Khan to trace out the blind cases. The police proceeded into the cases following modern techniques and succeeded to find out the alleged culprits involved in both the cases. It was ascertained after investigation that Danish Anthony was killed by his wife along with her male friend. The both have confessed their involvement in the murder. IGP Islamabad Muhammadb Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the Unit’s performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.—APP

