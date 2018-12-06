Police solve blind murder case

The police solving the blind murder case of a man arrested three including his wife and two sons here on Thursday.

According to details, bullet riddled and tortured body of 45-year-old Abdul Sattar was recovered a couple of days earlier near his residence in Shah Faisal Colony Al-Falah in Karachi.

The police widened the scope of investigation and also involved the family of the deceased in interrogation.

During investigation wife Hameeda, two sons Abdul Ghaffar and Shahoor admitted committing murder of Abdul Ghaffar over domestic disputes and dumping his body near the residence.

The police arrested all the three culprits and after registering a case against them started legal proceedings.—INP

