Police set up camps to help people during hot weather

The police have set up camps in the West Zone of the metropolis to provide relief to the people during hot weather.

As many as 41 camps, including 18 in West and 23 in the Central Zone, have been established to provide cold water and medical first-aid to public, DIG West Aamir Farooq told media the other day.

The DIG West has directed the concerned officials to ensure availability of all required facilities to the people during hot weather.—APP

Related