Police seize unhygienic, unfit meat

Islamabad police recovered unhygienic meat being transported to different sectors of federal capital.

The police said the insanitary and unhygienic meat was being supplied to hotels and restaurants in Islamabad.

Cops within jurisdiction of Golra Sharif police station, on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying the meat. Upon examination the meat was found unhygienic and unfit for human consumption.

The police arrested accused named as Ahmed and registered a case against him.—TNS

Related