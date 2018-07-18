Police seize big quantity of weapons, arrest five

Staff Reporter

Lahore police seized a big quantity of weapons and arrested five accused from Lakhu Dair, Manawan area, during search operation.

The police recovered seven rifles, three pistols and 1,605 rounds of different weapons from the accused. The search operation was conducted on the directions of SP Cantonment Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar.

The accused were identified as Sadiq, Imran, Ali Raza, Nasrullah and Azeem.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is under way.—APP

