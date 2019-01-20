Police seize 3025 grams charas, 5044 grams heroin

Rawalpindi

The police in crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 30 lawbreakers including seven Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 3025 grams charras, 5044 grams heroin, 45 liters liquor, seven pistols 30 bore with 19 rounds, a 32 bore revolver and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Liaquat for having 2615 grams heroin, a 30 bore pistol with five rounds and Adnan on recovery of 1340 grams heroin and a 30 bore pistol with five rounds while another accused namely Anis was sent behind the bars for possessing 1125 grams heroin and a 30 bore pistol with four rounds.

Gujar Khan police recovered 1375 grams charras from Asjad Mahmood and New Town police arrested Ghulam Abbas with 1300 grams charras. Waris Khan police rounded up Muhammad Hanif, Sajid and Imran as they were Punjab Renting Rules violators.

Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and held Sabzad Gul and Ahsan Ullah for running illegal LPG agency.

Rattamral police arrested Asif Aziz, an illegal petrol agency owner and Muhammad Usman and Jahanzaib as they were involved in illegal decanting of LPG.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, liquor, illegal weapons and other items. Meanwhile, Race Course, Sadiqabad, City, Murree, Rawat, Wah Cantt and Taxila police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up seven POs including two most wanted namely Muhammad Ismail and Ihtesham Khokhar.—APP

