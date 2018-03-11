Police seeks sanction to prosecute 23 Indian army men for death of lecturer

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police seeks sanction to prosecute 23 Army men for death of lecturer. On the night of August 17, 2016, Shabir Ahmad Mangoo, a 30-year-old college lecturer was beaten to death.

A probe conducted by Jammu and Kashmir police into the custodial murder of a 30-year-old lecturer in August 2016 has held 23 army personnel responsible for his death.

According to a report in The Indian Express the police has sought and sanction to prosecute the army personnel as required under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

“The Army cooperated in the probe and allowed investigators to record statements of the Army personnel. Special Investigation Team, led by a DySP, completed the probe two weeks ago,” the newspaper report quoted Awantipora SSP Mohammad Zahid as saying.

“We haven’t filed a chargesheet yet. We will require sanction for prosecution under AFSPA for that,” the officer said, adding “I won’t be able to talk about the outcome of our investigation.”

On the night of August 17, 2016, Shabir Ahmad Mangoo, a 30-year-old college lecturer was beaten to death allegedly by Army personnel in Sharshali village of Khrew in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“It was alleged that Army personnel had beaten village residents with wooden planks, iron rods and rifle butts, that they had barged into Shabir’s house, dragged him out and beaten him before taking him away. Residents said more than 20 youth from the village were taken away,” the report said about the incident.—GK