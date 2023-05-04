Police searches former Brazil President Bolsonaro’s house

The Brazilian police searched Jair Bolsonaro’s house in Brasilia over suspicions that he may have falsified his Covid-19 vaccination records to enter the US. As part of the operation, the police seized the mobile phones of Bolsonaro and his wife and arrested some of his close associates.

Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing; opposes vaccines and keeps vaccination records private. He has spread false information on the vaccine and its alleged side effects.

Under the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an official deemed Bolsonaro’s vaccination record a matter of public interest, revealing that he had been vaccinated in 2021. However, police sus-pect the record may have been falsified and con-ducted a search of his home on Wednesday.

Federal police suspect that “false data” was added to the Brazilian Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 vaccination records to enable individuals to obtain vaccination certificates for entry into the United States. —APP