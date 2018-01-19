Police round up 12 lawbreakers including drug paddlers

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 12 lawbreakers including two for possessing 47 narcotics tablets besides recovering 4765 grams charras, six grams crystal Ice and two pistols 30 bore with seven rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested Muhammad Shakeel for having 300 grams charras. Airport police rounded up Zeeshan Khursheed with 375 grams charras while Adnan was booked on recovery of 600 grams charras. 210 grams charras and 20 narcotics tablets were recovered from the possession of Minahil Kushal, 530 grams charras from Zia ullah, 1500 grams charras from Muhammad Mazhar and 1250 grams charras from Hamza Usman. Police also recovered 27 narcotics tablets and six grams crystal Ice from the possession of Hamza Usman.

Waris Khan police arrested Zain ul Abideen with a 30 bore pistol and four rounds and Taxila police held another accused on recovery of a 30 bore pistol with three rounds.—APP