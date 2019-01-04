Police role

A woman with the help of two of her male friends from Dombivili, a far-off suburb in Mumbai cut off her tormentor’s genitals because he used to pester her for sex in spite of her being married. She later confessed to the crime. But why was the woman arrested along with her friends? She did a good thing. They should’ve been applauded.

The man deserved the punishment he got. Shame on the police for arresting the woman and her friends who taught the man a lesson by chopping off his genitals. In today’s world, women are rejected in society and are treated like sex objects by most men, including the police.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

