Police resolve blind murder case

Multan

Mystery of blind murder case was resolved on Saturday after four months prolonged investigation when local police proved that son had killed his own father. According to police, deceased Ashiq Hussain, a local trader was killed in limits of Seet Pur Police Station, Ali Pur at his own home. Arrested accused confessed his crime in preliminary investigation.

Police team comprising SDPO Ali Pur Khalid Rauf and SHO Seet Pur police station launched investigation soon after surfacing blind murder case’ as no proof had appeared before the police. Finally, police had arrested his son named Luqman after through investigation who admitted crime plainly to police officials.—APP