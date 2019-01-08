Police resolve 72 murder  cases; arrest 177 killers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have resolved 72 murder cases and arrested 177 accused for their alleged involvement in the killings during the year 2018.

Out of the total, as many as 21 were blind murder cases in which police apprehended 42 culprits, police spokesman said.

Saddar Zone police traced 22 cases and arrested 60 accused, while city zone unfolded mystery of 17 cases and nabbed 30 accused.

Industrial-Area zone police resolved 11 cases and arrested 21 accused. Whereas, the Rural zone police resolved 22 cases and arrested 66 accused. The police have completed preliminary investigation and forwarded the cases to courts.

On the directive of Inspector General of Police Amir Zulifqiar Khan, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed had assigned a special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victims’ families.

It was the responsibility of police to arrest the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said all available resources were utilized and the investigations were carried out on modern lines to resolve the cases.

The SSP Islamabad has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensuring protection to lives and property of citizens.—APP

