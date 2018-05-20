Police remove pressure horns

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

On the special directives of Deputy Inspector General Police Zhob Region Abdullah Marwat, traffic police under the supervision of Superintendent Police Sardar Mavarhan Leghari during a special drive took down pressure horns from hundreds of light, heavy vehicles and motorcycles to minimize the noise pollution here in the city. Traffic Sergeant Abdul Ghafoor said, the police have launched a special drive, aimed at reducing noise pollution and smooth traffic flow in the city. “Police have kept a strict check on the practice of illegal horns and have managed to control to a large extent in different parts of the city.—APP