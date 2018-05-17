Police register FIR against abductors of three persons

Haripur

City Police station registered a case of kidnapping of three people for ransom against 16 accused including five policemen, arrested five comprising three from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). This was stated by the SHO city police station Haripur Junaid Khan while talking to media here on Wednesday.

After passing one year we are still not in the position to clearly determine that the abducted persons are alive or killed, he said. Junaid Khan while giving the details of the case said that the complainant Asmat Ullah son of Janas Khan resident of Landi Arbab Peshawar informed City Police station Abbottabad on April 8, 2017 that his two sons Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Farooq and his niece Muhammad Izhar son of Aurangzeb whose came to Abbottabad to appear before the court for a case, his son Farooq told him on phone that his rival Munawar Khan’s armed men are kidnapping them. In the evening from the same number, Asmat Ullah Khan received a call from abductor for demanding 30 million ransom.

City police station Abbottabad on the application of complainant investigated the matter and got the phone call record of the kidnappers and vehicle record. After passing one year of the incident during the visit of Peshawar Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered Inspector General KP to register FIR and present the report before the court. SHO Junaid Khan disclosed that during the investigation it was revealed that the incident has happened in Haripur area where we have registered an FIR of kidnapping for ransom on May 3, 2018 against 16 accused including Munawar Khan son of Abdul Lateef, Niaz who was an inspector CTD Mardan, Khurshed, Sabir, Liaqat those were the gunners of the Niaz, Zia driver, Said Shah, Munawar Shah, Nigar, Waqar, and Imtiaz.

He further said that the accused Munawar Shah was granted five days judicial remand and handed over to police and then sent to jail after completion of remand period while the Anti Terrorist Court Abbottabad.—APP